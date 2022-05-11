Price Alert: Shares of Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Trade 2.51% Higher at Midday May 11

Gorman-Rupp Co. (NYSE: GRC) shares moved 2.51%, or $0.76 per share, as on 11:55:51 est today. Since opening the day at $30.31, 33,495 shares of Gorman-Rupp have been traded today and the stock has traded between $31.08 and $30.01.

This year the company has a YTD change of 31.72%.

Gorman-Rupp expects its next earnings on 2022-07-22.

About Gorman-Rupp Co.

Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.

