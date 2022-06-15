Price Alert: Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Trade 5.68% Higher at Midday June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GT - Market Data & News Trade

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) shares moved 5.68%, or $0.635 per share, as on 11:58:05 est today. Since opening the day at $11.37, 2,073,928 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $11.84 and $11.28.

This year the company has moved YTD 47.51%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Goodyear Tire & Rubber visit the company profile.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

