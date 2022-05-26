Price Alert: Shares of Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Trade 7.54% Higher at Midday May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GTIM - Market Data & News Trade

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares moved 7.54%, or $0.1963 per share, as on 11:53:53 est today. Since opening the day at $2.63, 13,868 shares of Good Times Restaurants exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $2.80 and $2.78.

Already the company has moved YTD 40.01%.

Good Times Restaurants expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. owns, operates, franchises and licenses 39 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is a full-service 'small box' restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of craft microbrew beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates and franchises a regional quick-service restaurant chain consisting of 32 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants located primarily in Colorado.

