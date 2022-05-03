Price Alert: Shares of Goldman Sachs, (GS) Trade 2.69% Higher at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GS - Market Data & News Trade

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares climbed 2.69%, or $8.34 per share, as on 12:01:31 est today. Since opening the day at $311.52, 1,062,624 shares of Goldman Sachs, have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $319.52 and $311.32.

Already this year the company is down 18.38%.

Goldman Sachs, is set to release earnings on 2022-07-12.

About Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

