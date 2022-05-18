Price Alert: Shares of Godaddy (GDDY) Trade 2.52% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GDDY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Godaddy Inc - Class A (NYSE: GDDY) fell 2.52% Wednesday.

As of 11:56:53 est, Godaddy sits at $71.59 and has fallen $1.845 per share.

Godaddy has moved 15.35% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 13.78% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Godaddy Inc - Class A

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

