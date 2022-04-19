Price Alert: Shares of Godaddy (GDDY) Trade 1.70% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GDDY - Market Data & News Trade

Godaddy Inc - Class A (NYSE: GDDY) has risen $1.455 (1.70%) and sits at $87.35, as of 11:59:47 est on April 19.

341,401 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 4.79% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 4.79% over the last 30 days.

Godaddy expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Godaddy Inc - Class A

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

