Price Alert: Shares of Globalstar (GSAT) Trade 4.31% Higher at Midday May 2

Shares of Globalstar Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) climbed 4.31% Monday.

As of 12:04:23 est, Globalstar is currently sitting at $1.21 and has risen $0.05 so far today.

Globalstar has moved 21.62% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 0.00% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Globalstar Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people to their devices and allow businesses to streamline operations providing safety and communication and enabling mobile assets to be monitored remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company's Commercial IoT product portfolio includes industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line for personal safety, messaging and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

