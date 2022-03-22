Price Alert: Shares of Global Payments, (GPN) Trade 2.68% Higher at Midday March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GPN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is trading 2.68% up.

The latest price, as of 12:01:51 est, was $137.88. Global Payments, has risen $3.595 over the previous day’s close.

459,250 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Global Payments, has moved YTD 0.38%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Global Payments, Inc.

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

