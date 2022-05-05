Price Alert: Shares of Glen Burnie (GLBZ) Trade 3.77% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLBZ - Market Data & News Trade

Today Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) is trading 3.77% down.

The latest price, as of 11:44:29 est, was $12.50. Glen Burnie dropped $0.49 in trading today.

270 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Glen Burnie has a YTD change of 12.61%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally-owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. The Bank's real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers.

