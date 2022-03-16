Price Alert: Shares of Gladstone (GAIN) Trade 2.97% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GAIN - Market Data & News Trade

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares moved 2.97%, or $0.46 per share, as on 11:57:15 est today. Since opening at $15.66, 73,237 shares of Gladstone exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $15.96 and $15.60.

This year the company has moved YTD 7.83%.

Gladstone is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

