Price Alert: Shares of Gigamedia (GIGM) Trade 1.06% Higher at Midday April 13

Shares of Gigamedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) climbed 1.06% Wednesday.

As of 11:55:18 est, Gigamedia is currently sitting at $1.72 and has climbed $0.018 per share.

Gigamedia has moved 5.03% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 24.44% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Gigamedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games.

