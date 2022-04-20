Price Alert: Shares of Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Trade 1.15% Higher at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROCK - Market Data & News Trade

Today Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) is trading 1.15% up.

The latest price, as of 12:14:07 est, was $41.20. Gibraltar Industries has moved $0.47 so far today.

43,005 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Gibraltar Industries has moved YTD 38.78%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Gibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar's mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.

