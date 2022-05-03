Price Alert: Shares of General Motors Company (GM) Trade 4.01% Higher at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GM - Market Data & News Trade

Today General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is trading 4.01% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:01:08 est, was $39.99. General Motors Company has moved $1.54 over the previous day’s close.

7,211,526 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, General Motors Company has moved YTD 34.42%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-26.

About General Motors Company

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

