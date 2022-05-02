Price Alert: Shares of Gaotuedu (GOTU) Trade 5.66% Higher at Midday May 2

Gaotu Techedu Inc - ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has risen $0.09 (5.66%) and sits at $1.67, as of 12:04:04 est on May 2.

1,163,646 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 4.61% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 9.14% over the last 30 days.

Gaotuedu anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc - ADR

GSX is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. GSX offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotuketang as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses through the brand Genshuixue. GSX adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

