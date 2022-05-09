Price Alert: Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Trade 2.88% Lower at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLPI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is trading 2.88% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:59:40 est, was $43.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has moved $1.28 over the previous day’s close.

653,417 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a YTD change of 7.35%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Gaming and Leisure Properties visit the company profile.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.

To get more information on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering