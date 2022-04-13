Price Alert: Shares of Gamco Investors (GBL) Trade 1.95% Higher at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBL - Market Data & News Trade

Today Gamco Investors Inc - Class A (NYSE: GBL) is trading 1.95% up.

The latest price, as of 11:45:15 est, was $20.82. Gamco Investors has moved $0.4 over the previous day’s close.

7,749 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Gamco Investors has a YTD change of 17.57%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Gamco Investors Inc - Class A

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,500 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, a SICAV, and 16 closed-end funds). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions across Value and Growth Equity, ESG-SRI, Convertibles, sector- focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business. In addition to its Value strategies, for over 30 years the firm has managed solutions in Growth and Global Growth Equity, Convertibles, SRI, and Merger Arbitrage.

