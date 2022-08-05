Price Alert: Shares of G1 (GTHX) Trade 30.01% Higher at Midday August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GTHX - Market Data & News Trade

Today G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) is trading 30.01% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:57:31 est, was $11.18. G1 has climbed $2.62 in trading today.

738,216 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, G1 has moved YTD 2.74%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-11-02.

About G1 Therapeutics Inc

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

