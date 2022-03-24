Price Alert: Shares of G. Willi-Food (WILC) Trade 3.36% Higher at Midday March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WILC - Market Data & News Trade

G. Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ: WILC) shares have risen 3.36%, or $0.625 per share, as on 11:37:14 est today. Since opening the day at $18.71, 2,066 shares of G. Willi-Food have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $19.42 and $18.53.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 2.26%.

G. Willi-Food anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on G. Willi-Food visit the company profile.

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd

G. Willi-Food International Ltd, the leading importer of food products in Israel, controls categories, and supplies the Israeli consumer a wide variety of food products from the leading international brands and suppliers from all over the world. ‏In the Willi-Food's range of products, you can find canned fruits and vegetables, pickles, ‏selected bakery products, excellent quality of oils, pasta, rice, noodles, breakfast cereals, dried fruits, coffee whiteners, snacks, butter and butter spreads, quality ice creams and cheeses from all over the world. ‏The company is located in its logistic center in Yavne. ‏The company is under the control of the parent company, Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

To get more information on G. Willi-Food International Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: G. Willi-Food International Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles