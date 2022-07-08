Price Alert: Shares of G Medical Innovations (GMVD) Trade 17.49% Higher at Midday July 8

G Medical Innovations Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GMVD) has gained $0.1206 (17.49%) and is currently sitting at $0.71, as of 11:56:03 est on July 8.

2,484,120 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 13.95% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 31.99% over the last 30 days.

G Medical Innovations expects its next earnings on 2022-09-14.

