Price Alert: Shares of Future FinTech (FTFT) Trade 7.21% Higher at Midday July 5

Today Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) is trading 7.21% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:53:08 est, was $0.40. Future FinTech has climbed $0.0271 so far today.

246,668 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Future FinTech has a YTD change of 71.73%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Future FinTech Group Inc

Future FinTech Group Inc. ('Future FinTech', 'FTFT' or the 'Company') is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ('CCM'), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology.

