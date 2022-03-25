Price Alert: Shares of Fusion (FUSN) Trade 3.87% Higher at Midday March 25

Today Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) is trading 3.87% up.

The latest price, as of 11:48:32 est, was $7.79. Fusion has risen $0.29 in trading today.

1,783 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Fusion has a YTD change of 79.86%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform technology.

