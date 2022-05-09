Price Alert: Shares of FTC Solar (FTCI) Trade 9.32% Lower at Midday May 9

Shares of FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) moved 9.32% Monday.

As of 11:58:54 est, FTC Solar is currently sitting at $3.30 and has moved $0.34 so far today.

FTC Solar has moved 7.83% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 51.72% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on FTC Solar visit the company profile.

About FTC Solar Inc

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

To get more information on FTC Solar Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: FTC Solar Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering