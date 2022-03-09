Price Alert: Shares of Freedom (FRHC) Trade 3.05% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRHC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) are up 3.05% Wednesday.

As of 12:00:03 est, Freedom is currently sitting at $58.79 and has climbed $1.74 per share.

Freedom has moved 10.55% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 17.58% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-13.

About Freedom Holding Corp

Freedom Holding Corp., a Nevada corporation, is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in Eurasia where it employs more than 1,500 persons. The Company is a professional participant in numerous securities exchanges including the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, Moscow Exchange, Saint-Petersburg Exchange,

