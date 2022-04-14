Price Alert: Shares of Franklin Electric (FELE) Trade 1.12% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FELE - Market Data & News Trade

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) shares are down 1.12%, or $0.9 per share, as on 11:57:28 est today. Since opening the day at $80.16, 37,959 shares of Franklin Electric exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $80.57 and $79.12.

This year the company is down 15.14%.

Franklin Electric is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

