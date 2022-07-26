Price Alert: Shares of Franchise (FRG) Trade 7.38% Lower at Midday July 26

Today Franchise Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: FRG) is trading 7.38% down.

The latest price, as of 11:56:04 est, was $30.75. Franchise has fallen $2.445 in trading today.

187,150 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Franchise has a YTD change of 34.40%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Franchise Group Inc - Class A

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophies to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group's business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Buddy's Home Furnishings, and Liberty Tax Service. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 4,600 locations predominantly located in the U.S. and Canada that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising agreements.

