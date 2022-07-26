Price Alert: Shares of Fossil (FOSL) Trade 5.63% Lower at Midday July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FOSL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 5.63% Tuesday.

As of 11:55:41 est, Fossil sits at $6.03 and has moved $0.36 per share.

Fossil has moved 4.07% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 37.80% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Fossil Group Inc

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, its offerings includes fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. Fossil is committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across its owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, BMW, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. Fossil brings each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories and channels.

