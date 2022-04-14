Price Alert: Shares of Fortis (FTS) Trade 1.20% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTS - Market Data & News Trade

Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) shares moved 1.20%, or $0.615 per share, as on 11:59:12 est today. After Opening the Day at $51.15, 273,248 shares of Fortis have traded hands and the stock has moved between $51.24 and $50.45.

So far this year the company is up 6.87%.

Fortis is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Fortis Inc.

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2019 revenue of $8.8 billion and total assets of $56 billion as at September 30, 2020. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

