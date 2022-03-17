Price Alert: Shares of Forterra (FRTA) Trade 3.97% Higher at Midday March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRTA - Market Data & News Trade

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares have risen 3.97%, or $0.915 per share, as on 11:59:09 est today. Opening the day at $23.97, 227,559 shares of Forterra have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $23.99 and $23.97.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 2.99%.

Forterra anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Forterra Inc

Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and storm water management. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and significant scale help make it a one-stop shop for water related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities.

