Price Alert: Shares of FormFactor (FORM) Trade 6.23% Lower at Midday June 16

Shares of FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) are down 6.23% Thursday.

As of 12:03:35 est, FormFactor sits at $34.73 and has moved $2.315 per share in trading so far.

FormFactor has moved 5.40% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 18.72% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About FormFactor Inc.

FormFactor, Inc. is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

