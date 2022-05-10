Price Alert: Shares of Five9 (FIVN) Trade 2.89% Lower at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FIVN - Market Data & News Trade

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) has fallen $2.71 (2.89%) and sits at $89.52, as of 11:57:22 est on May 10.

414,262 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 19.29% over the last 5 days and shares fell 14.84% over the last 30 days.

Five9 anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Five9 Inc

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.

