Price Alert: Shares of Fisker (FSR) Trade 10.98% Higher at Midday April 4

Fisker Inc - Class A (NYSE: FSR) shares climbed 10.98%, or $1.43 per share, as on 11:59:50 est today. After Opening the Day at $13.10, 5,265,005 shares of Fisker have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $14.45 and $13.09.

Already the company has moved YTD 17.23%.

Fisker expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Fisker Inc - Class A

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles.

