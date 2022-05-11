Price Alert: Shares of First Western (MYFW) Trade 3.36% Higher at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MYFW - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) are up 3.36% Wednesday.

As of 12:01:54 est, First Western is currently sitting at $31.99 and has climbed $1.04 per share in trading so far.

First Western has moved 2.09% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 2.08% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About First Western Financial Inc

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.

