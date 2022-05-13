Price Alert: Shares of First Western (MYFW) Trade 2.60% Higher at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MYFW - Market Data & News Trade

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) has climbed $0.81 (2.60%) and sits at $31.90, as of 11:51:34 est on May 13.

7,540 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 4.60% over the last 5 days and shares fell 1.17% over the last 30 days.

First Western is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About First Western Financial Inc

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.

