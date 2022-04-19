Price Alert: Shares of First PR (FBP) Trade 2.67% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) climbed 2.67% Tuesday.

As of 11:57:44 est, First PR sits at $13.45 and has moved $0.35 per share in trading so far.

First PR has moved 2.53% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 4.32% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on First PR visit the company profile.

About First Bancorp PR

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It operates as First Bank in North and South Carolina. The company has 94 branches in North Carolina, assets totaling $4.3 billion and deposits of $3.4 billion as of early 2017.

