Price Alert: Shares of First Northwest (FNWB) Trade 3.20% Higher at Midday March 11

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) has climbed $0.705 (3.20%) and is currently sitting at $22.60, as of 11:49:40 est on March 11.

8,429 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 2.48% over the last 5 days and shares lost 5.57% over the last 30 days.

First Northwest is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest is a bank holding company which primarily engages in the business activity of its subsidiary, First Federal. First Federal is a community-oriented financial institution serving Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, and King counties in Washington, through its Seattle lending center and ten full-service branches. Its business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings through hiring experienced bankers, geographic expansion, and diversifying its loan product mix, expanding its deposit product offerings that deliver value-added solutions, enhancing existing services and digital service delivery channels, and enhancing its infrastructure to support the changing needs and expectations of its customers.

