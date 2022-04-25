Price Alert: Shares of First Northwest (FFNW) Trade 1.29% Lower at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FFNW - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ: FFNW) moved 1.29% Monday.

As of 10:50:32 est, First Northwest is currently sitting at $17.20 and has moved $0.22 per share.

First Northwest has moved 1.53% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 6.28% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About First Financial Northwest Inc

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 11 full-service banking officesThe Company is a part of the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index and the Russell 2000 Index.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

