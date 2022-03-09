Price Alert: Shares of First Bancshares Miss (FBMS) Trade 2.48% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBMS - Market Data & News Trade

Today First Bancshares Inc Miss (NASDAQ: FBMS) is trading 2.48% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:27:33 est, was $34.03. First Bancshares Miss has climbed $0.83 so far today.

8,273 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, First Bancshares Miss has moved YTD 12.97%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About First Bancshares Inc Miss

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

