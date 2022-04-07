Price Alert: Shares of Finance of America Companies (FOA) Trade 6.86% Lower at Midday April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FOA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE: FOA) is trading 6.86% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:59:36 est, was $2.60. Finance of America Companies has moved $0.19 so far today.

177,199 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Finance of America Companies has moved YTD 30.23%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Finance of America Companies Inc

Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX.

