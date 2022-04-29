Price Alert: Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, (FIS) Trade 2.58% Lower at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FIS - Market Data & News Trade

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has dropped $2.675 (2.58%) and sits at $101.47, as of 11:58:07 est on April 29.

856,115 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 0.77% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 1.76% over the last 30 days.

Fidelity National Information Services, expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Its employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying its scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. The Company helps its clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

