Price Alert: Shares of Ferroglobe (GSM) Trade 5.92% Lower at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSM - Market Data & News Trade

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) shares have fallen 5.92%, or $0.495 per share, as on 12:03:46 est today. Since opening at $8.36, 311,488 shares of Ferroglobe exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $8.44 and $7.87.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 34.62%.

Ferroglobe is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ferroglobe visit the company profile.

About Ferroglobe Plc

Ferroglobe is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London.

To get more information on Ferroglobe Plc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ferroglobe Plc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq