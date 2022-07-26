Price Alert: Shares of Fair, Isaac (FICO) Trade 8.74% Lower at Midday July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FICO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Fair, Isaac Corp. (NYSE: FICO) are down 8.74% Tuesday.

As of 11:55:21 est, Fair, Isaac sits at $429.57 and has moved $41.045 per share.

Fair, Isaac has moved 12.87% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 8.31% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Fair, Isaac Corp.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

