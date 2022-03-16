Price Alert: Shares of Fabrinet (FN) Trade 3.82% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) are up 3.82% Wednesday.

As of 11:57:51 est, Fabrinet sits at $101.66 and has moved $3.74 per share in trading so far.

Fabrinet has moved 2.50% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 17.27% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

