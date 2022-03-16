Price Alert: Shares of Expeditors Of Washington, (EXPD) Trade 2.63% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXPD - Market Data & News Trade

Today Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is trading 2.63% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:56:33 est, was $102.45. Expeditors Of Washington, has risen $2.62 over the previous day’s close.

363,760 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Expeditors Of Washington, has moved YTD 25.91%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Expeditors Of Washington, visit the company profile.

About Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

To get more information on Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles