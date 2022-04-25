Price Alert: Shares of Evoqua Water (AQUA) Trade 1.26% Lower at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AQUA - Market Data & News Trade

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) shares moved 1.26%, or $0.54 per share, as on 11:47:02 est today. Opening the day at $42.53, 122,966 shares of Evoqua Water exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $42.80 and $42.06.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 8.39%.

Evoqua Water anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Evoqua Water Technologies Corp

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, its employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

