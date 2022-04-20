Price Alert: Shares of Evolving Systems, (EVOL) Trade 3.78% Lower at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVOL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Symbolic Logic Inc (NASDAQ: EVOL) are down 3.78% Wednesday.

As of 11:55:14 est, Evolving Systems, sits at $1.27 and has fallen $0.0499 so far today.

Evolving Systems, has moved 29.79% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 41.08% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Evolving Systems, visit the company profile.

About Symbolic Logic Inc

Evolving Systems, Inc. is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America.

To get more information on Symbolic Logic Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Symbolic Logic Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week