Price Alert: Shares of EVO Payments (EVOP) Trade 2.20% Higher at Midday April 19

EVO Payments Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: EVOP) shares are up 2.20%, or $0.515 per share, as on 11:56:41 est today. After Opening the Day at $23.32, 41,281 shares of EVO Payments have been traded today and the stock has traded between $23.99 and $23.32.

This year the company has moved YTD 8.63%.

EVO Payments expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About EVO Payments Inc - Class A

EVO Payments, Inc. is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

