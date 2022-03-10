Price Alert: Shares of Evercore (EVR) Trade 3.06% Lower at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Evercore Inc - Class A (NYSE: EVR) are down 3.06% Thursday.

As of 11:57:07 est, Evercore sits at $109.22 and dropped $3.47 per share.

Evercore has moved 12.15% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 16.16% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Evercore visit the company profile.

About Evercore Inc - Class A

Evercore Partners Inc. is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. The company is dedicated to helping its clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

