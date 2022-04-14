Price Alert: Shares of Everbridge (EVBG) Trade 2.41% Lower at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange evbg - Market Data & News Trade

Today Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) is trading 2.41% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:56:36 est, was $50.53. Everbridge has moved $1.24 in trading today.

169,473 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Everbridge has a YTD change of 23.51%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Everbridge visit the company profile.

About Everbridge Inc

Everbridge, Inc. is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,600 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe.

To get more information on Everbridge Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Everbridge Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications