Price Alert: Shares of Euroseas (ESEA) Trade 5.85% Lower at Midday March 24

Euroseas Ltd (NASDAQ: ESEA) has lost $1.8 (5.85%) and sits at $28.99, as of 11:57:53 est on March 24.

40,188 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 5.99% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 1.75% over the last 30 days.

Euroseas is set to release earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Euroseas Ltd

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 Feeder containerships and 5 Intermediate Container carriers. Euroseas 14 containerships have a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

