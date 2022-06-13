Price Alert: Shares of Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Trade 5.92% Lower at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EEFT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: EEFT) is trading 5.92% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:54:41 est, was $102.50. Euronet Worldwide has fallen $6.46 over the previous day’s close.

103,739 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Euronet Worldwide has a YTD change of 8.40%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Euronet Worldwide Inc

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products. Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 43,956 ATMs, approximately 324,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 717,000 POS terminals at approximately 328,000 retailer locations in 55 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 447,000 locations serving 159 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries.

